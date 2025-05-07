Accused entitled to documents, statements collected by ED during probe: SC

New Delhi: Outlining the constitutional guarantee of a fair trial, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held an accused was entitled to the copy of the documents and statements collected by the Enforcement Directorate during investigation.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said once cognisance was taken on the prosecution complaint, the special judge dealing with the case must direct that along with the process, a copy of the complaint and documents be supplied to the accused.

"Copy of the list of statements, documents, material objects and exhibits that are not relied upon by the investigating officer must also be furnished to the accused," it added.

The verdict came on a plea filed by one Sarla Gupta, accused in a money laundering case.

She challenged a Delhi High Court judgment, which held the prosecution was not obligated to provide documents at the pre-trial stage.