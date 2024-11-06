Accused escapes from police lock-up, arrested

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man, arrested in a theft case, escaped from the lock-up at Ajni Police Station here early Wednesday but was nabbed within hours, an official said.

Mohammad Irfan Samshad Ansari has several cases including theft, robbery and rape registered against him, said the police official.

Ansari was arrested on Tuesday for alleged involvement in a theft at a Durga pandal during Navratri, but escaped through a gap in the bars and wall of the lockup when a guard briefly left his post around 5 am, he said.

Police found out that he had boarded the Bagmati Express and nabbed him, the official added.

Inquiry is being conducted into why the lockup was not repaired, he said. PTI COR KRK