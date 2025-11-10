Accused escapes police custody through hospital window in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) A man, accused in a money swindling case, escaped from the police custody while admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the state-run Medical College Hospital here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The escaped person was identified as Rajeev, who was taken into custody by the Kollam East Police.

He was admitted to the medical college hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain the previous evening, sources said.

The man made his escape by climbing down the window of the ICU, they added.

A man hunt has been launched to locate and apprehend the accused.

The incident occurred days after a remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu had escaped from police custody while being transported back to Viyyur central jail in Thrissur district.

PTI LGK ROH