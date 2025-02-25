Accused ex-RPF constable told about his health issue hour before train firing: Ex-officer to court

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A former railway security officer on Tuesday told a court here that he had never received any information about the health condition of former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, held for shooting dead four people in a moving train, prior to the day of incident.

The incident took place on July 31, 2023, on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

The officer, who was posted at the Mumbai Central railway station in 2023 and responsible for deployment of escort staff, also told the court that just an hour before the incident, Chaudhary told him that he suffered from hydrocele problem and that he was unable to move.

Incidentally, the defence has been claiming that the accused suffered from a mental illness.

The former Assistant Security Commissioner (Railways) deposed as a witness before Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court), N L More, in the case wherein Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway on July 31, 2023.

He was apprehended near the tracks some time later and has been in jail since then.

The officer told the court that he had deployed Chaudhary and Meena, along with others, on board the Jaipur Express from Surat.

Around 4.10 am (on the day of the incident,) Meena, who was in charge of the escort team, called him and informed that Chaudhary was saying that he was not well and did not want to do his duty, the officer told the court.

Further, the security officer told Meena to relieve him of the duty, if possible, after consulting local staff and let him get down at Vapi. However, Meena informed the officer that it was not possible in such a short span of time and that the train was already leaving Vapi station, the assistant security commissioner said.

The officer then spoke to Chaudhary, who informed him that he had hydrocele problem and was unable to move.

A few minutes later he spoke to Amay Acharya, another member of the escort party, and told him to remove Chaudhary from duty after taking his arms and get him rested, he said.

However, later he got a call from Acharya, informing that Chaudhary had forcibly taken his rifle from him, the officer said, adding that he alerted the department concerned.

The officer said that he was informed about the firing incident at about 5.30 am.

The former assistant security commissioner in response to a question from defence lawyer, Jaywant Patil, said he never received any message about Chaudhary's "health and misbehaviour" prior to the day of the incident.

The court last month ordered that the accused be referred to the Thane mental hospital for a medical examination.

The court's direction came after Akola prison authority, where the accused is lodged, informed that Chaudhary was suffering from a mental disorder and needs to be shifted to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.

But for the convenience of the trial, the court referred him to Thane hospital and shifted him to Thane jail during his period of medical examination.

Meanwhile, during the deposition of the witness, the prosecution informed the court that the accused was taken to the hospital for medical examination on Tuesday.

Chaudhary has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, as well as relevant provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

After the incident, Chaudhary was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

He had shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. He then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5 am. PTI AVI NP