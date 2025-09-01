Accused found hanging inside police station toilet in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was found hanging inside Shahabad Police Station toilet, an officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Jadaun said an investigation has been launched into the death.

According to Jadaun, Ravi Rajput had been detained on charges of eloping with a 16-year-old girl.

On Sunday, he hanged himself in a toilet inside the police station, he said.

Rajput was rushed to the Shahabad Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead.

The news of the death made Rajput's family and relatives rush to the police station.

"The matter is being probed, and the exact circumstances will be clear after investigation," Jadaun said. PTI COR KIS VN VN