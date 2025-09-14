Accused from Haryana commits suicide during police siege in Dehradun

Dehradun, Sep 14 (PTI) An accused wanted in cases of fraud and forgery in Haryana allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself during a police siege in Dehradun on Sunday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the incident took place when a joint team of police from Dehradun, Haridwar and Haryana’s Jind district raided a house at Laxman Chowk here, where the accused, Sunil Kapoor (36), was reported to be hiding.

The SSP said that Kapoor was hiding at his relative's house, and the police had asked him to surrender, but the accused allegedly shot himself with his licensed revolver.

The SSP said that on Saturday, the accused had allegedly attacked police sub-inspector Surendra, who had come to arrest him from Jind, leaving him seriously injured. He allegedly fired two bullets at him in Haridwar and escaped, the SSP added.

The SSP said that Kapoor had many cases like those of extortion, defamation, fraud, forgery and making fake documents, registered against him in Jind.