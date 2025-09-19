Accused in 2017 case of minor's 'kidnapping, gang-rape' held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a girl in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area in 2017, police said on Friday.

Accused Bharat, a resident of Timarpur, was absconding after he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in 2023, they said.

"Bharat and his associates had allegedly kidnapped and raped a girl in Sultanpuri in 2017. He was arrested in the case but absconded after being released on bail," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Acting on a tip-off that Bharat would meet his associates near Rajpura Road, police laid a trap and arrested him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to police, the accused has a criminal background with several cases against him, including a 2016 case under the Excise Act registered at the Timarpur police station, an attempt-to-murder case of 2020 and a case of assault in 2021. PTI SSJ SMV RC