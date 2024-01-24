Accused in cheating case dies in hospital, FIR against policeman for custodial torture

Junagadh (Gujarat), Jan 24 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a police official here for alleged custodial torture as a man arrested in a cheating case died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector M K Makwana, the official, was absconding since the FIR was registered against him on charges of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Tuesday evening, police said.

Harshil Jadhav, an accused in a cheating case, died at the ICU of the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, days after he was allegedly subjected to custodial torture, said inspector Gayatri Rajput of Junagadh B-division.

The charge of murder will be added to the FIR after investigation, inspector Rajput added.

As per the complaint filed by Harshil's brother Brijesh Jadhav, Harshil was arrested by the police in Ahmedabad on January 9 in connection with an FIR registered against him in Junagadh for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Makwana, the investigating officer of the case, took his custody and secured his remand from a local court.

He then called Harshil's brother and other relatives, and demanded Rs 5 lakh for watering down the case and not torturing him in custody. Eventually he reduced the amount to Rs 3 lakh, but as no money was forthcoming, he beat up Harshil severely, damaging a ligament of the left leg and causing a fracture in the right leg, the FIR said.

Harshil also developed blood clotting, leading to hospitalisation, it said.

He got bail on January 15 and was discharged from the hospital. On January 22, when he was in Ahmedabad to meet his lawyer, he complained of ill health and was rushed to a private hospital first and later admitted to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad where he died on Wednesday, police said.

