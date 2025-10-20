Accused in constable murder ''tries to attack police'' in Telangana, shot dead

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday when police opened fire after he allegedly tried to attack them by snatching a pistol from a policeman.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Monday evening that sounds of breaking glasses and smashing doors was heard by three policemen on duty from the ward in government hospital where Shaik Riaz, accused in the murder of the constable, was admitted.

The policemen went inside the ward to check on the sounds and tried to make the accused, who was causing the trouble, to sit on the bed.

However, the accused snatched a pistol from one of the policemen and started to press the trigger. He did not heed to suggestions to drop the pistol, he said.

With no option left, a policeman opened fire on the accused Riaz who collapsed with bullet injuries.

As per Standard Operating Procedures, a case was registered and inquiry was underway, he said. Post mortem and other procedures were being conducted as per relevant guidelines, he said.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid homage to the constable who died after being attacked by the accused. Asserting that the Telangana police is committed to ensuring law and order in the state, the top police official said in a release that the police would act tough against criminals.

The DGP announced several benefits to the kin of the deceased constable, including ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, government job to a family member and 300 sqft house plot.

Meanwhile, the wife and other family members of the deceased constable Pramod expressed relief over the death of the accused Riaz.

The death of her husband is an irreparable loss to the family, the deceased constable's wife said. She said it is, however, a matter of pride that her husband attained martyrdom.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused, who spoke to news channels, alleged police high-handedness against some of them to extract information about his whereabouts.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable, Pramod (in his mid 40s), with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night. Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.

During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate had said. The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said. PTI SJR SJR ADB