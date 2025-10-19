Accused in constable stabbing case held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district was on Sunday taken into custody, police said.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked Pramod, in his mid 40s, with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night.

Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.

During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate said.

The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said.

Pramod was working in Central Crime Station (CCS)--a wing of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

The police department on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of accused, who was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder. PTI VVK VVK ROH