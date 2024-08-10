Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; Mamata vows to seek death penalty

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested a person for being allegedly involved in the brutal sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a state-run hospital, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to vow that she will seek death penalty for the perpetrator.

Her announcement came shortly after the accused, who was reportedly an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested and later remanded to 14-day police custody.

The accused was charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS and was produced before Sealdah court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.

Banerjee, known for her stauch opposition to BJP seeking probe by central agencies in various corruption cases in Bengal, said her government would have no objections to a CBI probe if the students and family demand it.

"If they do not trust the West Bengal government, they can approach any investigating agency; we have no objection," she said.

She also instructed officials to expedite the trial by moving it to a fast track court.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said Governor CV Ananda Bose has asked the state government to take immediate action in the matter and submit a report.

"HG has asked the State Government to take immediate action in the matter and submit a report. HG is also taking up the matter with the Govt of India for appropriate action," the post said.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicated that she was sexually abused before being murdered.

The accused has been charged with rape and murder based on circumstantial evidence and testimonies from doctors who were present during night-duty hours, according to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"This is a heinous crime, and the arrested person is allegedly involved based on circumstantial evidence, including accounts of the other doctors present during night-duty hours," Goyal told a press conference here.

Goyal said the force will ensure that the accused gets the maximum punishment if the charges are proved in court.

In response to the incident, junior doctors and students at various state-run hospitals, including RG Kar Medical College, National Medical College, and Medical College, Kolkata, held protest sit-ins and processions.

Similar protests also took place at district hospitals such as Bardhaman Medical College and Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

Maintaining that protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused and enhanced security at hospitals were justified, the Chief Minister urged the doctors to also carry on giving healthcare services to patients.

"I endorse the demands by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the Home and Health portfolios, announced that police camps have been set up at every hospital to prevent further assaults on doctors.

She emphasised that hospital superintendents and principals are responsible for maintaining internal security and assured that any negligence on their part will be investigated.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said people accused of such henious crimes should either be given "capital punishment or encounter" as they don't deserve a place in society.

"The Centre should bring in an ordinance calling for immediate action against such culprits. This could be made into an amendment after six months," he said.

The Bengal BJP should write to their leadership and demand a law that ensures speedy justice in rape and murder cases within seven days, he said.

Meanwhile, addressing protesters near the hospital, CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohd Salim said, "the City of Joy has turned into a City of bhoy (fear). No one is safe under this Trinamool Congress government, the whole country is condemning the gruesome incident." Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Union Minister of State and BJP's West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters, "the injury marks on the body of the woman doctor indicate this cannot be the handiwork of one person." Expressing surprise over spate of demonstrations over the incident, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, "There can be protests over such heinous crimes. That is perfectly understandable. But after the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a probe by any other agency is welcome, is there any necessity to continue the protests?" A delegation of National Medicos Organisastion (NMO) West Bengal called on Governor C V Ananda Bose and submitted a representation expressing deep anguish over the incident. The deputation demanded proper security for those on duty, especially the women medical practitioners at night. PTI AMR/ SCH DC SUS RBT PNT MNB