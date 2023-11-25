Accused in double murder case arrested after 22 years

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) An accused in a double murder case has been arrested 22 years after the crime, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

Yashwant Baburao Shinde was arrested from Kondhwa area of Pune by Unit 12 of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday, an official said.

Shinde and his three accomplices had allegedly set fire to a hotel in Kranti Nagar area of Kandivali (East), a Mumbai suburb, in 2001. Jarharabi Abdul Rahman (48) and her husband were killed in the incident.

Shinde held a grudge against the couple as he was in a relationship with the couple's daughter while they had fixed her marriage with someone else, the official said.

Police arrested Shinde's three accomplices but he remained untraceable.

Recently, sleuths of the unit 12 of the crime branch received information about Shinde's whereabouts and he was nabbed, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI DC KRK