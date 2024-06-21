Accused in five house-breaking cases held

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Police on Friday claimed to have cracked five cases of house-breaking in Thane district of Maharashtra with the arrest of a 25-year-old man, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nooralam Jiaul Sheikh alias Noor Alam Punjab Sheikh, was arrested from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"He was arrested following leads received during the probe in a theft case," senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Rabale station said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 454 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft) in a case reported from Gotawali village on June 17, where gold and silver jewellery and idols worth Rs 2,68,250 were stolen from a house.

"The police probe team worked on leads based on the CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs and zeroed in on the accused, a mason by profession," the official said.

During his interrogation, the police recovered gold and silver jewellery and idols of deities, worth Rs 8,00,050 from his possession, he said.

The accused had earlier undergone imprisonment in a similar case registered at Chembur in Mumbai. Cases are also pending against him with Borivali and Bandra police stations, he said, adding that further probe into the crime was underway. PTI COR MVG NP