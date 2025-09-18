Accused in liquor loot arrested after encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) An accused involved in the recent loot of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) cartons from a pickup van was arrested after an encounter in Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said the incident is linked to a September 13 loot near Lalganj village in Bairia area, where a pickup van carrying liquor was waylaid on the Greenfield Expressway. A case was registered in this matter.

During a routine police check near the Greenfield overbridge on Bairia-Dokati-Sonbarsa road on Thursday, a man riding a black motorcycle opened fire upon being signalled to stop.

In retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the right leg, overpowered and taken into custody, the ASP said.

The accused was identified as Abhi Rathore alias Abhinash (22), a resident of Sawan Chapra village.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from his possession.

He was initially admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sonbarsa and later referred to the Ballia District Hospital, police said. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV DV DV