Accused in liquor scam have to face probe: Delhi BJP on court summoning Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed a court order on Wednesday that summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over skipping questioning by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital and asserted that the accused in the "liquor scam" will have to face the probe.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal is "running away" from the probe in the matter.

"The liquor scam happened under his nose and his former deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) and an MP (Sanjay Singh) of his party are in jail in connection with it. I welcome the court order summoning him and believe that the accused will have to face the probe now," Sachdeva told PTI Videos.

A city court earlier in the day summoned the Delhi chief minister on February 17 in connection with a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for skipping multiple notices for questioning in the money-laundering case related to the excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED had, on February 3, filed the complaint case against Kejriwal for the non-compliance of its summonses.