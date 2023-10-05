Accused in loan app fraud case arrested after he lands at Mumbai airport from Oman

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged involvement in a loan app fraud case after he landed at Mumbai airport from Oman, a police official said on Thursday.

He was identified as Asim Yusuf Khan, a resident of Ankola in neighbouring Karnataka, the official added.

Khan was wanted in a loan app scam case registered with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's nodal cyber wing, in May last year, in which five persons were arrested earlier, he said.

"He had fled the country after which a look out circular was issued to nab him. On the basis of this LOC, immigration officials apprehended Khan when he landed at the airport on Wednesday. The immigration officials intimated Maharashtra Cyber, which took his custody," the official said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint in April 2022 by a man who had availed a loan using 'Handy Loan' app, he said.

The man had approached police after the accused threatened to circulate his morphed obscene photographs though he had repaid the loan, the official said.

A case was registered at the time under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, extortion, defamation and other offences.

Khan has been remanded in police custody till October 9, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM