Accused in Mahadev Munde murder case should be arrested in 15 days: BJP MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday demanded that the accused in the 2023 Mahadev Munde murder case in Maharashtra's Beed district should be nabbed within 15 days.

Dhas was speaking to reporters after meeting district Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and raising the demand.

A local crime branch official should not be involved in the probe because of his alleged links to Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case related to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, the MLA said.

Mahadev Munde was killed on October 22, 2023, near Parali tehsil office in Beed district but his killers were still at large, he said.

Dhas has been vociferously raising the issue of Santosh Deshmukh's murder on December 9, 2024. Talking about the Deshmukh case, the BJP MLA said he had sought appointment from IPS officer Basawraj Teli who is heading the SIT probing the case, and wanted to give him certain phone numbers for the purpose of investigation. PTI AW KRK