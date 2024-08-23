Accused in molestation case nabbed two weeks after incident

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) A man who was on the run for two weeks after allegedly outraging the modesty of two minor girls in Thane district has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Praveen Patil, allegedly made obscene gestures at the girls when they were playing near their house in Sagaon near Dombivli earlier this month, said an official.

As the girls raised alarm, some locals gathered and Patil fled from the spot, he said.

A special team of Manpada police station in Dombivli on Thursday night nabbed him at a village near Satana in neighbouring Nashik district, the official said.

A court remanded him in police custody. Further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK