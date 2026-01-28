Accused in murder case of gangster Goldy Brar's cousin shot dead in Mohali

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Two unidentified assailants on Wednesday fatally shot an accused in the Gurlal Brar murder case near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Punjab's Mohali, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range), Nanak Singh, said Gurwinder had come for a court hearing in an opium recovery case. He died on the spot when multiple rounds were fired at him.

"He had come to the court here for a hearing in a case related to the recovery of 4 kg of opium. He was on bail in this matter," the DIG said.

Singh said Gurwinder had a criminal background. Replying to a question, the DIG said Gurwinder had also been named in the Gurlal Brar murder case. "This angle is also being examined," said the DIG.

Gurlal Brar, a former president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University and cousin of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, was shot dead in October 2020 outside a mall in Chandigarh.

"We are investigating the matter. We assure you that soon the assailants will be caught. We have leads and we have information who got it done. We are working on it," said the DIG.

To a question, the officer said multiple police teams are deployed in this case.

The murder site was cordoned off by the police and a forensic team had collected samples.