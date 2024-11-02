Accused in Muthyalamma temple idol desecration case sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) A local court on Saturday remanded Salman Salim Thakur, who is accused of desecrating idol in the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad recently, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused, who was injured and underwent treatment following a scuffle with local people while trying to escape after allegedly damaging the idol, was arrested on November 1 after his recovery, a police release said.

The accused had allegedly trespassed into the temple on the intervening night between 13-14 October by breaking open the lock and damaged the idol of Goddess Muthyalamma.

Police had found that the accused, a native of Maharashtra, had come to Hyderabad early October to attend a personality development workshop.

He has a past criminal record of being involving in similar offences in Mumbai, police said.

The idol desecration incident had triggered angry protests from local residents and Hindu organisations. PTI SJR ADB SJR 10/4/2024 KH