Accused in POCSO case who escaped from Kerala police custody nabbed in Bengaluru

Pathanamthitta, May 22 (PTI) A person accused in a POCSO case has been nabbed in Bengaluru, two days after he escaped from the custody of Kerala police, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathanamthitta resident Sachin Ravi (27), accused in a case registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), had escaped from police custody on May 19 from Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place while he was being brought to Kerala after being taken into custody from New Delhi.

The cyber wing of Kerala police traced the accused to Bengaluru after he escaped from custody and was nabbed with the help of Karnataka police.

He was brought to Kerala and his arrest was recorded, police added.

According to the police, Ravi is accused of raping a minor girl and spreading objectionable images of the girl through social media.

Before the registration of the case, the accused had left the country and a lookout notice was issued, police said.

"He was deported from Kuwait after he created some issues in his workplace and was stopped at the New Delhi International airport upon arrival on May 17," police said in a statement. PTI RRT RRT ANE