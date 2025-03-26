Accused in SAD leader Sukhbir Badal firing case granted bail

Amritsar, Mar 26 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to Narain Singh Chaura, who had opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the gate of the Golden Temple here in December last year.

Badal had survived the attempt on his life on December 4 last year as Chaura was overpowered by policemen.

The 68-year-old was arrested immediately after the incident and was subsequently booked under relevant provisions of the law, including attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

Chaura's lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjpur said that Chaura was granted bail by the Additional Sessions judge of Amritsar, Sumit Ghai on Tuesday. The former militant, was directed to furnish bail bonds worth Rs 1 lakh along with a surety of the same amount.

The additional sessions judge said, ".... since the applicant has been in custody since 4.12.2024 and the conclusion of trial will take its own time, therefore, no useful purpose would be served by detaining the accused/applicant in custody for an indefinite period".

"Accordingly, bail application is allowed and the accused/applicant is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount..." he said.

Chaura is expected to be released from Ropar jail on Wednesday.

The attack targeting Badal had been captured on cameras by mediapersons who had then gathered to cover the second day of the Akali leader performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. PTI JMS SUN DV DV