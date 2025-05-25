Accused in sensational mass murder case attempts suicide in prison

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) Afan, the sole accused in the case related to the recent sensational mass murders that occurred in Venjaramoodu near here, attempted suicide at the central prison on Sunday, police said.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they added.

The 23-year-old attempted to take his own life two days after the Pangodu police filed a charge sheet in one of the murder cases before a local court.

"He went to the toilet and attempted to hang himself using a cloth at around 11.00 am. Jail officials on duty discovered the attempt and rushed him to the hospital," said an official at Poojappura Central Prison here.

Information about his current condition is yet to be received, the official added.

Afan is accused of brutally killing five people: his 88-year-old grandmother, 13-year-old brother, a woman said to be his lover, his paternal uncle, and the uncle's wife.

Although he attacked and injured his mother, she survived after undergoing several days of treatment in the hospital.

Following the crime, Afan surrendered himself to the police in Venjaramoodu and confessed to the horrific act, officers said. PTI LGK ADB