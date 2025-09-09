Accused of duping people, couple held from train in Jharkhand’s Gomoh

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested an absconding couple, accused of duping people, from a train in Gomoh in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, an officer said.

The couple in their 30s were on their way to Bhubaneswar from Delhi, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish said.

A case of criminal breach of trust against the couple had been registered under various sections of the IPC, including Section 420 (forgery), with Telco police station on the statement of a victim in 2022.

The SP said the accused couple, residents of Bihar's Vaishali district, had set up a company at Sakchi here and lured people of various cities of the country to invest in it and embezzled crores of rupees.

In the course of investigation, police found the accused couple absconding and accordingly had filed a chargesheet in the court on Setember 5, 2023, he said.

Based on a tip-off, that the accused couple was travelling on Tejas Express from Delhi to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, a police team was dispatched to Gomoh, where they were arrested.

Altogether seven cases were registered under various sections of the IPC between 2022 and 2024 against them.