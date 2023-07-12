Accused of looting petrol pump, 2 men arrested after police encounter in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two men accused of looting a petrol pump manager at gunpoint were arrested after an encounter here on Wednesday, officials said.

Police have recovered Rs 15,000 cash, motorcycles and pistols from the duo, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Magorra Police Station Pushpendra Singh said that on Monday night, three men looted Rs 20,000 from the manager of a petrol pump at gunpoint. A police team was formed to look for the three accused.

"The team surrounded the accused during the early hours of Wednesday. The accused opened fire to escape arrest. The police team had to fire in response," the SHO said.

"Two of the accused sustained injuries in the gunfire and have been arrested. The third accused managed to escape from the spot," he added.

The injured accused identified as Navratan of Rohtak, Haryana and Raghuveer of Alwar, Rajasthan have been admitted to a hospital for medical care. Police are on a lookout to arrest the third accused -- Narendra of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY