Accused of murder bid in Mumbai, man held from Nepal border

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A man, who allegedly tried to kill his carpenter colleague in Mumbai last month, was arrested from India-Nepal border while he was trying to escape to the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident had occurred on December 29 at Khar west, in which victim Manoj Motiram Jangid was attacked with a sharp weapon by his carpenter colleague Ramkishan alias Krishna.

"Ramkishan had not received the payment of his work from Jangid, due to which there was a scuffle between them, during which he attacked Jangid with a sharp weapon," an official said.

Jangid had sustained serious injuries, due to which a case of attempted murder was registered at the Khar police station.

With the help of mobile tower location and CCTV footage, police initially tracked him near Vasai in Palghar district. When a police team reached that place and conducted a raid at the residence of his relative, the latter told the investigators that the accused had left for his hometown in Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

But when the Mumbai police team went to Siddharth Nagar, they found that he had stopped using mobile phone. Based on the human intelligence, a team then reached Badhni village situated on the India-Nepal border and apprehended the accused, he said.

He was taken into custody on Monday and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, where he was produced before local court, the official said. PTI DC NP