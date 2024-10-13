Accused of theft, 3 minors tied, paraded in MP's Chhatarpur; video goes viral

Chhatarpur, Oct 13 (PTI) Three minors suspected of being pickpockets and thieves were tied and paraded in Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, a police official said.

A video of the minors' ordeal went viral on social media, after which police began a probe, the official added.

In the video, the three minors can be seen tied together with a rope and being marched, while a crowd follows the trio.

The incident is of Old Galla Mandi, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"On the complaint of one Dharmendra Rajput, a case of theft was registered against the three minors. The viral video showing them tied and paraded is also being probed," Harpalpur police station in charge Pushpak Sharma said.

According to residents, the area was witnessing pickpocketing and thefts, including that of mobile phones, recently.

These residents claimed the three minors were caught this morning, tied and paraded to the police station. PTI COR ADU BNM