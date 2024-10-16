Accused on parole shoots wife dead

Latur (Maha), Oct 16 (PTI) A murder convict out on parole allegedly shot dead his wife at Udgir in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Amit Natkare alias Sonu was on the run while the incident caused an uproar in the area.

Natkare was accused in two murder cases earlier and sentenced to life imprisonment in one of them, said a police official.

Out on parole, he was harassing his wife Bhagyashree, demanding she bring money from her parents so that he could file an appeal against his conviction, the official said.

The couple had a quarrel on the issue on late Tuesday night and Natkare allegedly shot his wife twice, he said.

Police has launched a manhunt for the accused. PTI COR KRK