Accused school teacher in woman doctor murder case dismissed from service, says Kerala minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday dismissed G Sandeep, the accused in the killing of a woman doctor at a hospital in Kollam district recently, from the post of school teacher.

Advertisment

Sandeep, who was a teacher at the government-aided upper primary school at Nedumpana in Kollam, had allegedly murdered Dr Vandana Das on April 10.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Sandeep was dismissed from the service and has disqualified him for future appointments.

In a press meet held here, Sivankutty said the accused was duly given a charge sheet and statement regarding the allegations as part of the departmental disciplinary process and in reply to that, he has admitted to committing the crime.

Advertisment

He said Sandeep's act brought shame to the entire teaching community.

Meanwhile, Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) welcomed the move and termed the incident as one that shook the conscience of the society.

"From the investigation, it is realised that the heinous acts and behavior on the part of the teacher, G Sandeep, brought disrespect to the General Education Department and at the same time brought shame to the entire teaching community and affected the society," the Minister said.

Advertisment

KGMOA president T N Suresh said such stern action against violence on hospitals and health workers will help to curb such incidents in the future.

Sandeep, who was brought to the Taluk Hospital there by the police for medical treatment during the early hours of April 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed.

He had initially attacked the police officers and a person who had accompanied him to the hospital and then turned on the young doctor who could not escape from the assault.

Advertisment

Das was stabbed several times and later succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.

Recently, several other incidents of doctors being assaulted by violent bystanders or patients were reported from the state prompting the government to issue an ordinance.

On May 23, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had signed an ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to those working in the health services sector in the state. PTI RRT HDA