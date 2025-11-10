Accused wanted in burglary case held after 34 years: Police

Latur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 58-year-old man wanted in a burglary case has been arrested after 34 years by Latur Police, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Balaji Haribhau Sarwade, had been booked on charges of housebreaking and theft in 1991 under relevant sections of the now-scrapped Indian Penal Code.

The stolen items included gold ornaments, a silver chain, and Rs 3,580 cash.

An official said Sarwade evaded arrest by changing his locations. He was living in a slum with his in-laws in Selu area when the police arrested him.

The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody till November 22.