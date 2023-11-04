Accused's father held for opening fire at police team in Kerala

Kannur, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for opening fire at a police team which had come to arrest his son, an accused in a criminal case, in this district.

However, no one was injured in the incident, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a team of police personnel attached to the Valapattanam station had gone to the house of Roshan in Chirakkal here to arrest him, they said.

Roshan is wanted in connection with a case relating to attack on a Tamil Nadu native.

"When we reached the house, his father Babu Thomas suddenly shot at the police team. Luckily, no one suffered any injury," a senior police officer told PTI.

While Thomas was forcefully taken into custody, Roshan escaped in the melee.

The father of the accused was brought to the police station and his arrest was recorded.

A search is on to trace Roshan, they added. PTI LGK ROH