Accustomed to battling storms, not one to fear demonic force: Delhi CM Gupta at SRCC event

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday turned nostalgic as she addressed the annual day function of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) under Delhi University, recalling her student life and how the experiences shaped her political journey.

Sharing personal anecdotes, Gupta said her college days remain the "golden chapters" of her life.

“Whenever I return to the university campus, the gap of age and position disappears, and my student days come alive once again,” she told the audience.

The chief minister smiled as she recounted how she was unable to secure admission to SRCC back in 1993 due to the institute's high cut-off marks.

“Perhaps I had to become the chief minister to come here,” she quipped, drawing applause from the students and faculty members.

Reminiscing about her time as a student, Gupta spoke of canteen conversations, classroom banter, late-night exam preparations, and the long walks with friends in Kamla Nagar.

“These are memories I still cherish and which continue to inspire me,” she said.

Gupta also recalled a difficult phase during her tenure as the president of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), when she sustained serious burn injuries in an accident during a protest.

“I endured both pain and challenges for almost one-and-a-half months. But I never gave up. I am accustomed to battling storms… I am not one to fear any demonic force,” she said.

Underscoring the lasting values of student life, she told the gathering that college friendships, canteen debates, and interactions with professors were her "true wealth”.

These, she said, guided her towards leadership and public service.

Encouraging the students not to treat college memories as merely nostalgic, Gupta said, “Every experience of your life, whether small or big, shapes your journey ahead.

"The lessons learnt during student life give you the courage to lead, to remain sensitive, and to fulfil your responsibilities towards society."