Ace filmmaker Bharathiraja's condition stable: Hospital

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Noted filmmaker Bharathiraja's condition is stable and he would continue to require critical care treatment, a private hospital treating him said on Monday.

Bharathiraja, admitted with severe lung infection, is being treated in the Critical Care Unit, MGM Healthcare said.

"He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts. His condition is stable, and he will continue to require treatment in the CCU," the hospital added.

The octogenarian director was admitted to the hospital on December 27.