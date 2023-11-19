Ace para archer Sheetal Devi’s village in J-K’s Kishtwar gets bus service

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Armless archer Sheetal Devi’s remote Loidhar village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district gets its first bus service, much to the delight of local residents, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav flagged off a newly allotted State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus to ply in the area, the official said.

SRTC official Ajaz Ahmed Doolwal said the bus service will commence from the main bus stand in Kishtwar at 2 pm daily, staying overnight at Loidhar and returning back the following morning to the Kishtwar bus stand.

He said the bus has been furnished with adequate seating and safety features, ensuring a comfortable journey for the commuters.

Advertisment

The deputy commissioner emphasised the district administration's unwavering commitment to augment transport services for the residents of the district.

He stressed upon SRTC transporters, drivers and the motor vehicle department to strictly adhere to road safety measures.

Bashir Ahmed, a local sarpanch, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the district administration and SRTC on behalf of the people of Loidhar and Mughal Maidan for facilitating a convenient and hassle-free travel.

Advertisment

He urged the community to embrace and support the SRTC services, ensuring the success of the initiative.

Ahmed underscored the recognition brought to the area by Sheetal Devi, the para-athlete champion who became the first woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games.

Devi clinched the gold medal at the women's individual compound event and the compound mixed team event at Hangzhou in China. She also won the silver medal in the women's doubles compound event, making it a hat-trick of medals for the 16-year-old who holds her bow with her foot. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY