Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme: 19 Latur colleges included

Latur, Sep 20 (PTI) Nineteen colleges in Latur are part of the Maharashtra government's 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at an event in Wardha, an official said.

Under the scheme, persons in the 15-45 age group will be given skill training at centres established in colleges, the official said.

'Each centre will provide skill training to approximately 150 students annually. The aim is to make them more employable and create a robust workforce in Maharashtra," the official said.

In Latur, the College of Computer Science and Information Technology (COCSIT) livestreamed the Wardha event, with Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar and assistant commissioner (district skill development) Balaji Mare in attendance here. PTI COR BNM