Acharya Devvrat arrives in Mumbai, to be sworn in as Maharashtra guv tomorrow

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Governor Acharya Devvrat on his arrival at the Mumbai Central railway station here on Sunday.

The Gujarat governor, who has been given additional charge of Maharashtra, travelled to the city from Ahmedabad by Tejas Express with his wife Darshana Devi, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The governor was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Railway Police at the Mumbai Central station, and the Mumbai police gave him the same at Raj Bhavan.

Devvrat will be sworn in as the governor of Maharashtra at the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Monday, the release said. PTI MR ARU