Acharya Pramod Krishnam lambasts INDIA bloc, hails PM Modi

Sambhal (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday alleged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performed the "last rites" of the opposition INDIA bloc and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary performed its "shraadh".

Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for "indiscipline", said the INDIA bloc "has been suffering from major diseases ever since it was born".

"First it went to ICU and then it was put on a ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its 'last rites' and Jayant Chaudhary performed its 'shraadh'. There is no such thing as a coalition left now," he told reporters here.

Responding to a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Krishnam said, "I want to say only two things for Rahul Gandhi. First of all, he should take out a nyay yatra for those senior Congress leaders, who are insulted daily, for those who are being treated unfairly. Senior Congress leaders are being insulted by those people who had never contested the elections for the post of corporator in municipal corporation." When asked to comment on former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav taking out a 'yatra' in Bihar, Krishnam said, "I think there is no deal left in any shop. In 2024, all the shops will be closed and everyone's shutters will be down, especially those who are the sons of big fathers." "The people of the country are not accepting them and the country is standing against the dynasty. Nepotism can last (only) for some time,'' he added.

Krishnam said that respect should be given in politics on the basis of ability and talent, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of honouring the talent.

Responding to a poser on the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, he took a dig at former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji should first treat his uncle Shivpal ji properly, respect him and then add others," he said.

When asked whether he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Krishnam said the question is not of the BJP or the Congress or any party, the question is of the country.

"I was with the Congress till yesterday. Today I am with the country and the country is with Modi, I do not want to talk much on this. I believe that the work of promoting Indian culture and civilisation and hoisting the flag of India is being done by the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I am with Modi ji," he said. PTI COR NAV AS AS AS