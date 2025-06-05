Acharya Prashant receives ‘Most Impactful Environmentalist’ award on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Philosopher and author Acharya Prashant was conferred the prestigious ‘Most Impactful Environmentalist’ award on the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday.

The award, presented by the Green Society of India, recognised Acharya Prashant for his unique contribution in "integrating spiritual clarity with environmental awareness" and for "inspiring millions to adopt a more sustainable way of life".

“The climate crisis is not just outside, it’s inside. The glaciers are melting because our minds are burning with greed. Oceans are rising because our desires know no bounds. Before we can act responsibly, we must first think clearly. And that is where true environmentalism begins, not in policy, but in consciousness," Acharya Prashant in his address to the audience at the World Environment Conference 2025, Greater Noida.

In response to the growing climate emergency, he has launched “Operation 2030”, a nationwide initiative to awaken and educate India’s youth.

The initiative, aligned with the IPCC-supported UN climate target of keeping the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2030, aims at creating a new type of leaders based on ecological awareness, inner courage, and a profound sense of collective responsibility.

“We are not running out of time, we’ve already run out. 2030 is no longer a policy target; it is a planetary lifeline... The only hope now is an inner revolution led by aware, courageous individuals who refuse to be part of the problem. Nobody is going to come to save the planet. It starts with you," he said in the conclusion of his address.

A renowned Vedanta teacher and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, Acharya Prashant has authored over 160 books and spearheaded a wide range of initiatives blending inner transformation with social responsibility.