Achieve 20 pc growth in tourism sector, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to develop tourism in the state using all possible means, aiming for the sector to achieve a 20 per cent growth rate in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Reviewing the Tourism Department at the Secretariat in Amaravati, the chief minister said tourists visiting the state should feel that Andhra Pradesh is a welcoming and happy destination.

"Develop tourism by leveraging all available opportunities to attract tourists. The tourism sector should achieve a 20 per cent growth rate in 2025-26," Naidu said in an official release.

As part of the review, the CM discussed tourism events, cultural programmes, hotel construction, investments, land lease policies, homestays and other related initiatives.

Meanwhile, officials informed Naidu that the state had secured deals worth Rs 1,217 crore in the tourism sector within six months of the formation of the TDP-led NDA government.

Additionally, they said the department is reviving 11 resorts and hotels with Rs 45 crore in funding while tourist attractions such as the Annavaram temple, Gandikota, Akhanda Godavari and Lambasingi have been selected for development under Central government schemes.

Further officials apprised the TDP supremo that a tourism event calendar has been compiled for 2025-26, featuring 37 tourism events, two international events, and 12 mega events among others.