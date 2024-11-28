Achieved significant success against terrorism, left-wing extremism, insurgency, narcotics: Shah

Dehradun, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said significant success has been achieved in the past 10 years against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism, insurgency in the northeast and narcotics, the four major challenges before the country.

Advertisment

He credited the "firms" policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the success.

Left-wing extremism will be eradicated completely by March 31, 2026, Shah asserted while addressing the valedictory function of the 99th foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

"Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism, insurgency in the northeast and narcotics are the four major challenges before the country. Due to the firm policies of the Modi government, significant success has been achieved in all four areas over the past 10 years," he said.

Advertisment

The Union home minister also said the implementation of the three new criminal laws through the use of technology, replacing the 150-year-old British-era laws is expected to increase the conviction rate to 90 per cent in the next 10 years, making the country's justice system the most modern in the world.

Until 50 per cent of the country's population gets involved in the decision-making processes related to policy-making, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of a "women-led development" will remain incomplete, he said, adding that it is the civil servants' responsibility to understand the spirit of policies and implement them sensitively.

Officers have to ensure that development reaches the last person and that every home has access to toilets, electricity and other essential services, Shah said.

Advertisment

He advised the trainee officials to adopt an approach of contemplation and discussion, instead of worrying and lamenting at the system.

"Worry diminishes the ability to think... to solve a problem it is crucial to create a roadmap, do micro-planning, implement it, conduct mid-term reviews and ensure continuous follow-up," Shah added. PTI ALM ALM NSD NSD