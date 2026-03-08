Achievements of India's 'Nari Shakti' a source of pride: PM Modi on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed greetings to all women on the occasion of International Women's Day, and said the achievements of India's 'Nari Shakti' are a source of pride. He said empowerment of women is at the core of his government's various schemes and initiatives and it remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

"On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," he said in a message.

Modi said as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

"The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation building," he added.