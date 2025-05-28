Achievements of Padma awardees will inspire generations, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Padma Awards ceremony realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to encourage people-led social transformations by honouring individuals who have quietly brought positive changes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

Hosting a dinner in honour of those who were conferred with the Padma Awards on Tuesday night, Shah also said that the achievements of the awardees will inspire generations.

"The Padma Awards ceremony realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to encourage people-led social transformations by honouring individuals who have quietly brought positive changes," the minister said after the ceremony.

Shah congratulated the luminaries who were conferred with the Padma Awards.

"Pleased to have hosted the stalwarts who have been honoured with the Padma awards 2025," he said.

The home minister spoke to the awardees about their unique life journeys and the changes they have fostered in society, and said that it was an engrossing experience.

"At the dinner hosted for the Padma awardees today, (I) had the pleasure of interacting with the distinguished personalities from diverse walks of life who are making our world better in their own unique ways," he said.

Former chief justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, Bharatnatyam dancer Shobana Chandrakumar, actor Anant Nag and King George's Medical University Vice Chancellor Soniya Nityanand were among the 68 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

A total of 139 distinguished persons were named for the country's civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on January 25.

The President gave awards to 68 chosen ones on Tuesday in the second civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi and Shah, among others.

During the first investiture ceremony on April 28, President Murmu conferred Padma Awards on 71 personalities.

In the ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Ganatantra Mandap, President Murmu conferred the country's second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, on Justice (retd) Khehar for public affairs. The awards for Kathak dancer late Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and legendary folk singer late Sharda Sinha were received by Lakhia's grandson and Sinha's son, respectively.

The President also handed over nine Padma Bhushans, the third highest civilian award, to noted personalities, including Chandrakumar, businessman Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, archaeologist Kailash Nath Dikshit, dancer Jatin Goswami, actor Anant Nag and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The awards for economist late Bibek Debroy and former Maharashtra chief minister and Lok Sabha speaker late Manohar Joshi were received by Debroy's wife and Joshi's son, respectively.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, among others.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, it has started honouring the "unsung heroes" with the Padma Awards, thus transforming them into "People's Padma". This year, the Padma Awards were given to 30 "unsung heroes".