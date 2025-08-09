Achieving goal in a war, ending it are very important, says Air Force Chief

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday said terminating a war is very important and the goal is a key war principle which was achieved in Operation Sindoor.

The objective of Op Sindoor was fulfilled and terrorists were taught a lesson, he said.

Singh, who was delivering the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture here said he participated in a conference in the UK about two weeks back.

The participants discussed Russia, European war, or Israel and Iran war, or Hamas-Israel war. However, not even a word was spoken about India hitting terror targets in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

The Air Force chief said: "They talked a lot about how to get a war, how to avoid war, but there was not even one talk about how to terminate a war." Also, he said: "So I feel this part is being forgotten there. The conflict termination is a very, very important part of any conflict. We can't afford to be continuously at war." When a war starts, irrespective of who started it, it should be very clear that the war should be terminated so that people can go back to their routine and focus on the progress of the nation.

"When I was young the first thing that was taught to be principles of war was selection and maintenance of aim." People have shifted their objectives and aims every now and then. People have got down to their egos in this world, and that is what is continuously driving the conflicts going on in the world.

He said: "I think we set a very good example. Our objective was very clear. Our objective was to teach the terrorists a lesson that they will think twice before doing something, now they know what kind of price they can pay. And once we have achieved those objectives, we should look for all windows of opportunity to stop that, rather than just continue. We were actually on a song that night. I heard from so many people, I don't say that, but some people very close to me also said 'Aur Marna Tha'. PTI GMS PYK VGN ROH