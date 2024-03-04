Acid attack: Karnataka Health Minister assures stringent legal action against perpetrator

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the acid attack on three female students at a government pre-university college on Monday and directed authorities to ensure that victims received all essential medical care, as well as compensation from the government.

He also assured that stringent legal action would be taken against the perpetrator.

“I strongly condemn the heinous crime of acid attack on three female students on the premises of a government PU college in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district,” Rao said in a post on 'X'.

— Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) March 4, 2024

Rao, who is in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada district, said the district police have already arrested the accused and are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“It's saddening to hear that the three students have suffered serious burn injuries and require extensive medical treatment,” he said. “We are investigating the matter seriously and will ensure stringent legal action against the perpetrators.” The three female students suffered burn injuries after the acid attack by a youth at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The youth has been identified as Abin Shibi (23) hailing from Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala, said a police official.

Shibi, who has been arrested, claimed during interrogation that one of the victims had spurned his amorous advances, and he took this "extreme step to show his disappointment in love." He had targeted only the girl, who suffered third-degree facial burn injuries in the attack. But the acid also spilt over the other two students, who were sitting close to her, he claimed.

He wore a school uniform, mask and cap to conceal his identity and approached them with a bottle and threw acid, police said.