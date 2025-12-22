National

Beauty parlour owner attacked with acid in Patna’s Mokama

Patna: A beauty parlour owner was allegedly attacked with acid in Mokama on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Monday.

The incident happened when the 40-year-old woman was returning home after closing her parlour on Sunday night, they said.

Police said two men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly threw acid on her.

"She suffered minor burns on her face. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals. Her condition is out of danger," SDPO of Barh Anand Kumar Singh told PTI.

A case has been registered, and a hunt is underway for those behind the incident, he said.

"The motive behind the incident is not clear. An investigation is underway," he added.

