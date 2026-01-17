Acid attack on minor girl in Wayanad, neighbour arrested

Wayanad (Kerala) (PTI): A 14-year-old girl suffered severe burns after her neighbour allegedly attacked her with acid in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accused Raju Jose (53), a resident of Priyadarshi Unathi, Marakavu, Pulpalli, has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when Jose allegedly poured acid on Mahalakshmi, an eighth standard student living in the neighbourhood.

Police said there were multiple issues between the neighbours that led to the incident.

The accused had recently asked the girl to give him her Student Police Cadet (SPC) uniform, which she refused.

The victim was first taken to a nearby government hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

She suffered around 40 per cent burns, including injuries to her face, a police officer said.

The accused fled the scene after the attack but was arrested early Saturday morning.

He is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack, police said.

He will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure.