Acid poured on tree in Delhi: NGT orders probe by forest official

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the deputy conservator of forest in west Delhi to probe into a case regarding the alleged pouring of acid over a tree.

The green panel was hearing a letter petition claiming that a tree in Jawahar Camp of Kirti Nagar had been illegally burned by pouring acid on it.

In a recent order, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Having regard to the nature of the complaint which has been made in the letter petition, we are of the opinion that the grievance of the applicant needs to be first looked into by the deputy conservator of forest, West Delhi." "Hence, we dispose of the original application directing the deputy conservator of forest, West Delhi, to consider the grievance of the applicant and ascertain the truthfulness of the allegation and take appropriate remedial and punitive action if the allegation is found to be correct," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

"Let this exercise be completed expeditiously," it added. PTI MNR SZM