ACP among 3 cops suspended over custodial death in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Sept 22 (PTI) Three police personnel, including the ACP in charge of the Choudwar police station in Cuttack district, have been placed under suspension over the alleged custodial death of a man detained in a vehicle theft case, officials said on Monday.

“On the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, in charge of Choudwar police station, has been suspended after a report of custodial death in the police station,” a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

Sub-inspector Niranjan Goda and constable Kamal Lochan Majhi were earlier suspended in the case for “dereliction of duty”, the statement said.

The action was taken after the death of Rasananda Nayak, a resident of Dhenkanal district, who was detained at the Choudwar police station in a vehicle theft case.

Nayak, who allegedly had a track record of bike lifting, was picked up by police recently and kept in custody at the police station.

“My brother died due to suicide after being subjected to unbearable third-degree torture at the police station,” the brother of the deceased claimed before the media.

Nayak was rushed to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition, where he succumbed at about 12.30 pm on Monday, his brother said.

He also claimed to have seen three policemen physically assaulting his brother in the police station. Nayak’s wife also made similar allegations.

However, police did not comment on the charges. PTI AAM ARI