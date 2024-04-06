ACP among two killed in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Apr 6 (PTI) Two policemen, including an ACP, were charred to death while a third sustained serious injuries when their vehicle caught fire after colliding with another sports utility vehicle near Samrala town, about 40 km from here, police on Saturday said.

The mishap took place at the flyover of Dayalpura village on Friday night when ACP Sandeep Singh, constable Paramjot Singh and another constable were going from Chandigarh to Ludhiana, they said.

The vehicle of the policemen caught fire after the collision. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the constable were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The injured constable was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

The ACP was in charge of the (East) sub-division of Ludhiana Police, police said. PTI COR CHS AS AS