ACP removed from Delhi Railway unit for behaving 'inappropriately' with female cop

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) An assistant commissioner of police has been removed from his posting in the Railway unit after he allegedly behaving inappropriately with a female constable while being drunk on duty, an official said on Monday.

"We received a complaint from a female constable that he behaved inappropriately with her and was also drunk on duty," a senior police officer said.

The 55-year-old officer was posted in the Railway unit of the Delhi Police, the officer said, adding that he came drunk on duty on May 9.

His medical examination was done and the reports confirmed that he was drunk, the officer said. The matter has been referred to the POSH committee.

The accused officer has been removed from the railway unit and transferred to the metro unit, the officer added.